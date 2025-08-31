Public urged to follow police regulations during Ganesh immersion

Anantapur: The Urban MLA Daggubati Prasad has urged citizens to participate in the Ganesh immersion processions while adhering to police regulations, ensuring no untoward incidents or mishaps during the event.

The immersion of Lord Ganesha idols is set to take place on Sunday, and the MLA made several important appeals to the organizers and the public.

In a statement, he emphasized that police have made necessary arrangements for the safety and smooth conduct of the procession, advising the public to observe traffic regulations and maintain order.

He instructed the organizers of the pandals to strictly follow police guidelines and carry out the immersion at designated spots, particularly near the Rachanapalli and Pampanuru areas, as instructed by the authorities.

MLA Prasad also highlighted the importance of avoiding any disruptions caused by loudspeakers, such as DJs, and urged the public to be mindful of noise regulations.

He also emphasized the need to ensure that vulnerable groups, especially children and the elderly, stay away from the canals during the immersion.

Further, he called on the police to ensure that the immersion processions are completed within the prescribed time frame and without any incidents.

He urged the public to cooperate with law enforcement in maintaining peace and order throughout the event, thereby ensuring a safe and joyous Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

Prasad’s call for collective vigilance is aimed at ensuring that the event remains peaceful and incident-free.