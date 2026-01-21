Pulicat fishermen seek solution to inter-State water dispute

Tirupati: Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy has taken the long-standing inter-state water dispute affecting fishermen in the Pulicat region to the notice of the District Collector and assured fishermen that the issue will be raised again in Parliament.

Fishermen from the Pulicat area informed the MP that fishing in Pulicat Lake and the surrounding coastal areas is the main source of livelihood for people from about 24 villages in the district. They said five villages depend entirely on fishing for survival.

The fishermen explained that according to public Pulicat maps, the Pulicat Lake area near Pannangadu falls completely within Andhra Pradesh. Although the location is about 3.34 kilometres away from the inter-state border, fishermen from Tamil Nadu have allegedly altered boundaries, creating problems for local fishermen in continuing their fishing activities. They said this has led to frequent conflicts, fear among local fishermen, and loss of livelihood. Bringing the issue to the MP’s attention, they sought protection and a permanent solution.

Responding to their concerns, MP Gurumoorthy recalled that he had raised the matter earlier in Parliament and assured them that he would take it up again on the floor of the House.

He also spoke to the District Collector and urged the administration to prevent illegal intrusions, ensure the safety of local fishermen, and protect their traditional fishing rights by finding a lasting solution to the problem.