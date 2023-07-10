Pulivendula town will be made role model for entire country: CM Jagan

Pulivendula (YSR district): While asserting his commitment to the development of Pulivendula town, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Sunday that Pulivendula town will be transformed as a role model for the entire country.

As part of his 3-day tour to the district, the Chief Minister inaugurated development works executed at a cost of Rs 142.37 crore which include the municipal administrative building, city forest (Rani Thopu), Garandala River Front Phase-1, YSR Integrated Skill Training Academy (YSR ISTA) academic block, New Tech Bio Sciences and YSR Integrated Sports Academy here. These projects have been constructed in Pulivendula town utilising Pulivendula Area Development Authority (PADA) funds.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that he was elated over developing Pulivendula as a most advanced municipality in the country. He said he was ready to provide more funds for Pulivendula development.

“I don’t hesitate to allocate funds for development of Pulivendula as it has given me political birth. I want to develop the town as a model municipality for the entire country,” he said.

YSR District In-charge Minister Audimulapu Suresh, Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha, Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju, Joint Collector Ganesh, SP KKN Anburajan and others were present.