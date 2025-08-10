Pulmonologists stress need for ‘Centre of excellence’

Tirupati: City MLA Arani Srinivasulu assured that he would take steps to establish a Centre for Excellence in Pulmonology at the Ruia Hospital. He was speaking at the inaugural session of APSACON 2025 (Association of Pulmonologists of Seema Andhra Conference), a national conference jointly organised by the Seemandhra Chest Physicians Association, the Department of Pulmonary Medicine at SV Medical College, and the Chest Physicians Forum, held at the Asha Convention Centre here on Saturday.

The event drew participation from 150 leading pulmonologists and over 700 doctors from across the country. Experts delivered lectures and held group discussions with medical students on advanced treatment methods for asthma, tuberculosis, lung cancer, COPD, and pneumonia. A pre-conference workshop on Friday provided hands-on training in modern diagnostic techniques, including bronchoscopy and thoracoscopy.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Srinivasulu noted that the government was taking steps to provide digital health cards to every family. Praising pulmonologists for their courage and service during the COVID-19 pandemic, he highlighted the growing prevalence of tuberculosis, allergies, and cancers due to changing lifestyles, stressing the need for proactive measures in prevention and diagnosis.

Earlier, APSACON organising chariman Dr Premananda Raya and Head of the department of Pulmonology at SV Medical College Dr S Subba Rrao urged the MLA to support the setting up of the proposed Centre for Excellence in Pulmonology at Ruia Hospital. The MLA assured them that he would bring the matter to the Chief Minister’s attention and work to ensure its establishment.

NTR Health University Vice Chancellor Dr P Chandrasekhar, Scientific Committee member Dr Neeti Chandra, SVIMS Director Dr RV Kumar, Ruia hospital superintendent Dr J Radha, Principal of SV Medical College Dr G Ravi Prabhu, MLC Dr Cipai Subramanyam; AP State medical Council Chairman Dr D Sreeari Rao and others were present.