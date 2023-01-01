Puppet show against alcoholism organised

Kakinada: In connection with New Year-2023 celebrations, Sri Sai Nilaya Puppet Show group president Thota Balakrishna conducted a puppet show lasting about five minutes at Madhavapatnam, Kakinada.

The puppet show is meant to give a message to Telugu people by obliquely satirizing and condemning the western mode of entertainment on December 31 night and eulogize our Pongal, which is the life breath of Andhras.

The five minutes conversation in the puppet show became viral on social media. In the show, he showed the evil of drinking. On the eve of New Year, people are crazy about boozing and dancing and thereby creating sometimes law and order problems on the roads.

Balakrishna provided an example of a python which caught a deer, but it could successfully escape from the python. But a person addicted to drinking can't escape from the evil of drinking. From this show, he wanted to send a message to the people that we have become slaves of western culture, but our real festival is Sankranti which doesn't encourage drinking and western mode of carousal dancing.

Puppet show organiser Balakrishna told The Hans India that our children and youth should adhere to our cultural values, but should not blindly imitate the decadent western culture. He gave a strong message exhorting the people not to become victims of drinking and also not to ruin their families.