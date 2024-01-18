Purandeswari demands AP govt. to declare holiday on January 22

BJP leaders in Andhra Pradesh are demanding that the day when the statue of Lord Ram in Ayodhya is unveiled be declared a holiday in the state. The AP government has extended the Sankranthi holidays by three more days, but schools are set to reopen on the 22nd.

As many states across the country have declared a holiday on that day. BJP AP State Secretary Daggubati Purandeswari criticized the government for not declaring a holiday on the day of the Ram Mandir inauguration. She mentioned that private educational institutions have already declared holidays and emphasized that the people are eagerly waiting to watch the program.

Purandeswari demanded that the government declare a holiday on the 22nd so that everyone can witness the event.