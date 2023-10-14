Live
- EPS demands prayer facilities for Muslim prisoners in Vellore jail
- Amazon Great Indian Festival: Smartphone deals, iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and more
- KTR meets Ponnala Lakshmaiah, says he will be given an appropriate position in BRS
- TDP leaders criticizing the behavior of prison officials
- India likely to see 6.3 mn foldable smartphone shipments by 2027
- FPI sell figure at Rs 9,784 cr in Oct
- National Dessert Day 2023: History, meaning and ways to celebrate the day sweetly
- TDP calls for Nyayaniki Sankellu program tomorrow in support of Naidu
- High-level meeting likely to take call on winding up MMTC, STC, PEC
- Patna Naxal case: NIA submits supplementary chargesheet against one
Just In
Purandeswari says no BJP role in Naidu's arrest, slams YSRCP over liquor irregularities
BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari has made it clear that the BJP has no role in the arrest of former CM and the TDP president Nara Chandrababu Naidu. She said the APCID has registered a case and investigating it. Addressing media at the state party office she said Chandrababu Naidu's arrest case in the court and she would not comment on it. Referring to sale of liquor and corruption in the state, She asked why CM Jagan not sought CBI probe on the alleged irregularities in the liquor cases. She alleged low quality of liquor is sold in the state and expressed concern that the liquor causes serious health complications. Purandeswari also dared the YSRCP government to reveal the names of the owners liquor manufacturing companies in the state and challenged them to do it by evening. She recalled the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's comments where he said that who ever manufactures and purchases alcohol should be punished for seven years and asked what is stopping him from doing so.
BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari has made it clear that the BJP has no role in the arrest of former CM and the TDP president Nara Chandrababu Naidu. She said the APCID has registered a case and investigating it. Addressing media at the state party office she said Chandrababu Naidu's arrest case in the court and she would not comment on it.
Referring to sale of liquor and corruption in the state, She asked why CM Jagan not sought CBI probe on the alleged irregularities in the liquor cases. She alleged low quality of liquor is sold in the state and expressed concern that the liquor causes serious health complications.
Purandeswari also dared the YSRCP government to reveal the names of the owners liquor manufacturing companies in the state and challenged them to do it by evening. She recalled the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's comments where he said that who ever manufactures and purchases alcohol should be punished for seven years and asked to take the action.