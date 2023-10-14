Purandeswari says no BJP role in Naidu's arrest, slams YSRCP over liquor irregularities

BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari has made it clear that the BJP has no role in the arrest of former CM and the TDP president Nara Chandrababu Naidu. She said the APCID has registered a case and investigating it. Addressing media at the state party office she said Chandrababu Naidu's arrest case in the court and she would not comment on it.

Referring to sale of liquor and corruption in the state, She asked why CM Jagan not sought CBI probe on the alleged irregularities in the liquor cases. She alleged low quality of liquor is sold in the state and expressed concern that the liquor causes serious health complications.



Purandeswari also dared the YSRCP government to reveal the names of the owners liquor manufacturing companies in the state and challenged them to do it by evening. She recalled the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's comments where he said that who ever manufactures and purchases alcohol should be punished for seven years and asked to take the action.

