Purandeswari to take charge as new AP BJP chief on July 13

Daggubati Purandeswari, the new president of Andhra Pradesh BJP will be visiting Vijayawada on the 13th of this month. She is the 13th person to come to the party office as the state president of the BJP this month, according to Vetukuri Suryanarayana Raju, the party's state general secretary.



The party has planned to make grand welcome arrangements for Purandheswari's visit. There will be a huge rally from Gannavaram Airport to Vijayawada BJP State Office, with BJP flags and flexi decorations along the road. BJP ranks and affiliated organizations will gather at Gannavaram Airport to welcome Purandheswari.

On the same day, Purandheswari will officially take charge as the state president of the BJP. Vetukuri Suryanarayana Raju also revealed that Purandheswari will participate in a meeting of BJP workers organised at the venue.