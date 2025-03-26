Live
Pushpayagam grandly held at Srinivasa Mangapuram
Highlights
Tirupati: Theannual Pushpayagam was observed with spiritual fervour at Srinivasa Mangapuram on Tuesday.
After Snapana Tirumanjanam in the morning, the Utsava deities were seated on a special platform and Pushpayagam was performed with tonnes of varieties of colourful and aromatic flowers.
Board members Suchitra Ella, special grade deputy EO Varalakshmi, garden deputy director Srinivasulu and devotees were present.
