Putaparthi gears up for Sai Baba’s birth centenary celebrations

Putaparthi: Preparations for the grand centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba have gained momentum in Puttaparthi, with development works worth ₹12 crore launched to upgrade civic amenities ahead of the event.

As part of the centenary festivities, Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy, Sathya Sai District Collector A Syam Prasad, Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust Managing Trustee RJ Ratnakar, and former minister Palle Raghunath Reddy jointly inaugurated several projects, including road repairs, installation of new streetlights, and measures to address drinking water supply issues.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Sindhura Reddy said her vision was to transform Puttaparthi into a “model town for the nation.” She recalled that Baba, through his spiritual teachings, spread the values of truth, righteousness, peace, and love to the world, making Puttaparthi a global spiritual center. With thousands of devotees, dignitaries, and international visitors expected, officials have been instructed to ensure smooth arrangements, sanitation, and basic amenities. Groundbreaking ceremonies were held for road repair works from West Gate to Vaddi Vanka, from the Super Specialty Hospital to the MRVO office, and for several CC roads across the municipality. New borewells and streetlights are also being installed. The State government has declared Baba’s centenary celebrations a State festival. A ministerial committee will soon be appointed to oversee arrangements. Officials, public representatives, and citizens were urged to work in coordination to ensure the celebrations are a grand success.