Putta Mahesh Kumar Yadav thanks people of Chintalapudi constituency

Putta Mahesh Kumar Yadav, the joint party parliamentary candidate for Eluru district, expressed his gratitude for the support and affection he has received from the people of Chintalapudi constituency.
During a TDP-Janasena-BJP joint induction ceremony in Chintalapudi town, Yadav criticized the lack of progress under the current government and noted that the people are feeling disenchanted. He promised that if the TDP government comes into power, they will ensure the completion of the Chintalapudi Lift Irrigation Project and the Polavaram Project.
Yadav, who was celebrating his birthday at the event, assured the people that he will return to ask for their votes after fulfilling his promises. He emphasized the importance of delivering on commitments and expressed his dedication to bringing positive change to the region.
The joint induction ceremony was attended by a large number of supporters and party members, showcasing the strong support for Yadav and the coalition ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections.