Jolts to BRS continue as Gutha Amith Reddy joins Congress

Hyderabad: In a big jolt to BRS, the Nalgonda-based leader and son of Telangana Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, Gutha Amith Reddy, joined Congress on Monday in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

This development comes after months of deliberations within the Gutha family, even as Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy pursued the matter and was successful. After welcoming the decision of AICC Telangana incharge Deepa Dasmunshi, the Minister accompanied him to the CM's residence, where he offered him the party kanduva to formally welcome him.

The shifting of loyalties by Amith Reddy has come shot in the arm of the Congress party as clear indication that the council chairman will follow suit, as he remained unhappy within the BRS. Sukender Reddy, who has remained disenchanted and distanced himself from the party, has recently made critical comments over the choice made by the party in the selection of the candidates. Earlier this month, he commented on the political situation of the BRS and was critical of the party chief, KCR. While emphasising that rather than introspection of the party following the Assembly poll debacle, KCR is surrounded by some ‘lilliputs’ who have made fortunes at the cost of the party. He was referring to the KCR’s earlier remarks targeting Congress and terming them ‘lilliputs’. The chairman, who represents composite Nalgonda, has remained critical of the choices made for Assembly seats in the district while ignoring him during the decision-making process.

Meanwhile, the State BJP’s NRI Cell Joint Convenor, Nangi Devender Reddy, also joined the Congress party in the presence of Deepa Dasmunshi on Monday. He is the founder president of the Bharat Pravasi Foundation and the Telangana Gulf Workers Association, amongst others.