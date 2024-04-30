VHP disses forceful removal of saffron flags by police, civic staff

Hyderabad: Viswa Hindu Parishad -Telangana (VHP-TS) demanded the Election Commission of India, Telangana State Chief Electoral Officer and State Director General of Police to take immediate steps to stop a drive to remove saffron flags entering the Hindu houses in the name of Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

In a statement on Monday, VHP-TS joint secretary Dr R Shashidhar said, police and municipal staff in twin cities and across the state are forcing removal of saffron flags hoisted on the houses of Hindus.

Terming saffron is a symbol of Hindu cultural heritage and their beliefs. The saffron flags were hoisted by Hindus on their homes, marking the occasion of the consecration of the Sri Ram temple in Ayodhya. “The forceful removal of saffron flags drive comes following the ruling Congress and BRS competing with each other to champion their secular credentials by criticising Hindutva and saffron, insulting the slogan of 'Jai Sriram' and the Hindu society,” he alleged. Dr Shashidhar said when questioned, the police and municipal officials trespassed into Hindu households for forceful removal of saffron flags, citing that they were acting following the orders of EC on account of the election code.

However, when contacted, EC officials clarified to the VHP that they had not given such directions, he added. Terming the forceful removal of saffron flags from the Hindu households as a gross violation of the fundamental rights granted under the Constitution, the VHP leader said that the drive reminds one of implementing ‘Razakar code’ and the Emergency days of Indira Gandhi. "Neither the government nor any of its institutions have the right to violate the fundamental rights. If the forceful removal of saffron flags is not stopped, the Hindu society will respond in constitutional ways," he added. He demanded the TSCEO of the Election Commission to intervene and the State DGP to ensure that the police officials do not bow down to the diktats of Darussalam and Gandhi Bhavan agendas and uphold the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution and also preserve and protect the image of the Telangana police.