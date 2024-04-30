Cong committed to social welfare: Hyd LS candidate

Hyderabad: The Congress candidate from Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat who intensified his election campaign emphasised that the Congress party remains committed to welfare and will continue to implement all its promises similar to executing its guarantees.

Addressing the media during his campaign, Sameer Waliullah noted that thousands of residents in the Hyderabad constituency already benefit from five of the six guarantees implemented by the Congress Government. These guarantees include providing cooking gas cylinders for Rs 500, free electricity for up to 200 units, free travel for women in RTC buses, increased health coverage through Aarogyasri to Rs 10 lakh, and housing for poor families. “With nearly 24 lakh applications received through the Praja Palana program, about 5.5 lakh of those applications are from the Hyderabad constituency alone. This substantial interest in social welfare programs demonstrates the Congress party's impact and commitment to supporting Hyderabad's citizens,” he underscored.

Sameer Waliullah urged voters in the Hyderabad constituency to resist the divisive politics of the MIM and BJP, suggesting that these parties are focused on personal gain. He highlighted that while the Congress party is committed to promoting economic empowerment and positive change for all, the MIM and BJP are largely responsible for Hyderabad's backwardness. "The MIM has failed to represent the constituency effectively since 1984, and the BJP Government at the Centre hasn't allocated a single rupee for Hyderabad's development," he noted. Sameer criticised the MIM for its lack of tangible achievements and accused the BJP of neglecting Hyderabad's development needs. He argued that these parties are resorting to intimidation and fear to secure votes in the Lok Sabha elections without any record of success in the past and no concrete plans for the future.

Additionally, Sameer Waliullah highlighted the Musi Riverfront project, which is estimated to cost between Rs 40,000 crore and Rs 50,000 crore. This project aims to revitalise the Musi River, converting a neglected stretch into a vibrant riverfront similar to London's Thames. The project, part of the 'Vibrant Telangana 2050' initiative, aims to revitalize a 55-km stretch of the river and make it a commercial hub, further contributing to the city's economic revival. The project could lead to new business opportunities, attract tourism, and create employment, providing a significant financial boost.