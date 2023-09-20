Puttaparthi: 3 farmers commit suicide

Puttaparthi: Three farmers committed suicide on Sunday and Monday due to indebtedness, caused by drought conditions. Ramu (30), resident of Thimmapuram of Pedda Vadugur mandal; Nagendra (37), a tenant farmer from Marthadu of Garladinne; and Chennareddy (42) of Sundaraiah Nagar in Dharmavaram; ended their lives by consuming poison.



As many as 75 farmers have committed suicide in the undivided district in the past nine months from January this year. Debt burden, crop damage due to inclement weather, lack of irrigation water and poor market prices pushed the farmers to take extreme step.

On September 16, Ramu ended his life as he was unable to clear his debts. He cultivated cotton in nearly nine acres after taking seven acres on lease. He invested more than Rs 7 lakh, expecting good returns. Unfortunately, pests infested the crop.

A First Information Report, Panchanama report, post-mortem report, forensic report and a final report by the recommending committee, consisting of MRO and SI, and recommendations from the Agriculture Officer are required, to be eligible for government compensation.

District administrations should certify death instances and make recommendations for any compensation. Many farmer families, who lost their bread earners due to debts, couldn’t follow these cumbersome administrative procedures, hence didn’t claimed any compensation.

Speaking with The Hans India, Praja Science Vedika State president M Suresh Babu observed that farmer suicides in the district have been a distressing and recurring issue. The district, known for its predominantly arid and drought-prone climate, faces several challenges that contribute to the agrarian distress and farmer suicides in the region, he added.

He said that many farmers of this region take loans for their agricultural activities and when crops fail or produce low yields due to drought or water scarcity, they fail to repay the loans. Farmers often face challenges related to volatile crop prices, which can affect their income and financial stability. Stress and financial strain associated with farming difficulties can lead to mental health problems among farmers, potentially contributing to suicides.

Suresh Babu suggested that addressing farmer suicides’ issue requires a comprehensive approach. This approach should include measures to improve agricultural practices, increase access to irrigation, provide financial assistance and debt relief, promote crop diversification, offer mental health support, and enhance social safety nets for farmers.