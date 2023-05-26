  • Menu
Puttaparthi: Collector P Arun Babu inspects Vidya Kanuka stocks

Puttaparthi: Collector P Arun Babu inspects Vidya Kanuka stocks
District Collector Arun Babu inspecting Vidya Kanuka stocks at ZP high school in Parigi in Sathya Sai district on Thursday

District Collector P Arun Babu has directed the staff of education department to keep the ‘Jagananna Vidya Kanuka’ stocks ready for distribution in the context of the time drawing near for the new academic year.

Puttaparthi : District Collector P Arun Babu has directed the staff of education department to keep the 'Jagananna Vidya Kanuka' stocks ready for distribution in the context of the time drawing near for the new academic year.

He inspected the ZP high school in Parigi mandal and the Vidya Kanuka stocks here including the textbooks, school uniforms and belts. He also inspected the quality of the stock and enquired whether the stock present was in tune with the indent.

The mandal official informed the collector that shoes and notebooks are yet to arrive. Penukonda sub-collector Karthik and other mandal officials participated.

