Puttaparthi: Date extended for journalists’ housing scheme

The last date for applying to journalists housing scheme was extended to February 26

Puttaparthi: The last date for applying to journalists housing scheme was extended to February 26. The date was extended following the appeal of journalists’ associations as many of them were unable to apply within the time frame announced earlier, stated IPR Commissioner Tumma Vijay Kumar Reddy.

The journalists can apply through online application on or before February 26. Another chance is given to those, who applied online earlier but failed to press the submit button, to correct their application.

The government issued a GO No 535, under which all accredited journalists can apply for house sites. Applicants can access website www.ipr.ap.gov.in.

