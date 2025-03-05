Puttaparthi MLA meets ex-minister of Canada

Puttaparthi: Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on former Canadian Minister of Cultural Geography and Women Empowerment Leela Sahir Ahmed.

MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy, who attended the Assembly session in Vijayawada, specially met former Canadian Minister of Cultural Geography and Women Empowerment Leela Sahir Ahmed, who visited the Assembly hall on Tuesday.

On the occasion, the former Canadian Minister shared her feelings with the Puttaparthi MLA. She hailed the greatness of Indians and their culture and traditions.

Palle Sindhura Reddy specially invited her to visit Puttaparthi constituency to have darshan of Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba at the world’s spiritual centre of Puttaparthi.

The MLA specially invited the former Canadian minister to take part in the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Bhagwan Sathya Sai Baba to be held in November 2025.