PVKIT celebrates National Science Day

Anantapur: National Science Day was celebrated on a grand scale at PVKIT Engineering College (Autonomous) on Rudrampet road on Friday, under the auspices of the Department of Humanities and Sciences and under the chairmanship of College Principal Dr Bandi Ramesh Babu.

JNTU Physics Professor R Padma Suvarna, the chief guest, explained about the importance of science and connected ancient methods to today’s times and informed the students about its significance.

College Chairman Dr Palle Venkata Krishna Kishore spoke how science is being used in the current era in the use of artificial intelligence and cyber security and their uses. College Principal Dr B Ramesh Babu explained the greatness of science in our lives with examples.

College Management representative K Srikanth Reddy and AO Dr K Manohar Reddy advised students to use science to create new innovations that would be useful for the society.

On this occasion, models, posters and face paintings displayed by first year B Tech students impressed the guests. Prizes were distributed to the winners of these competitions.

Program convener Dr T Lakshmi Narasappa, Coordinator Dr M Vasudeva Reddy and teaching and non-teaching staff participated in the programme.