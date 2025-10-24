PVKKIT student to participate in national-level fencing

Anantapur: Surut Simha, second year CSE student of PVKK Institute of Technology, Anantapur, has shown his best talent in JNTUA Inter-Collegiate Fencing Competition held in Nandyal on October 21 and selected for Inter-University Fencing Tournament.

He will represent JNTUA team in the upcoming All India University Fencing Tournament to be held at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, Punjab, from November 1 to 12.

College Principal Dr Bandi Ramesh Babu said, Students like Surut Simha, who excel in academics as well as sports, are a source of pride to their college.

College Chairman Dr Palle Kishore Reddy congratulated the student and assured that they will provide all possible support to Surut Simha on behalf of the college.