Pydithalli Utsav: Minister Kondapalli inspects festival venues

Vizianagaram: Minister Kondapalli Srinivas visited the venues getting ready for upcoming Pydithalli Utsav to be held on October 14 and 15. He said that the celebrations would reflect tradition and culture of the district and the government is considering the festival as state programme and supporting it in all aspects.

He said the officials are making excellent arrangements for the convenience of public during the festival days. During his visit to Vijji stadium, the minister instructed the officials to install the 160 KV transformer and make it ready for inauguration soon. Later, he visited the beautification works behind fort andtold the officials concerned to make all venues as beautiful as possible to attract the people. The entire programmes here should be better than the previous years, he said.

Inspecting the exhibition stalls, Srinivas said that various handicrafts would be made available here and small traders would benefit by selling goods here. MLA PAditi GajapathiRaju also participated in the programme.