Quality of food, laddu prasadams increased, says EO

Tirumala : TTD executive officer J Syamala Rao said many changes were brought recently for the benefit of common devotees, including an increase in SSD tokens from 1.05 lakh to 1.47 lakh per week to avoid waiting time for pilgrims in queue lines besides restricting the SRIVANI tickets in offline to 1,000.

While attending to the pilgrim callers during his maiden one-hour live phone in ‘Dial Your EO’ programme held at Annamayya Bhavan on Friday, the TTD EO answered calls from 33 devotees which mostly focused on the darshan and accommodation bookings, Srivari Seva online services, quality of laddu and Dharma Prachara activities.

The EO said quality of Annaprasadam being served at Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex and laddu prasadams have also been enhanced. Even the big and small hotels, other eateries in Tirumala are being instructed to serve qualitative and hygienic food at affordable prices to the multitude of visiting pilgrims in Tirumala as the health safety of devotees is also one of the top most priorities of the TTD.

Some other excerpt suggestions from pilgrim callers included review on the lease policy of TTD Kalyana Mandapams, safeguarding the TTD land located at Tiruttani, unhygienic environment prevailing in Sapthagiri Rest House in Tirumala, darshan to other para military forces through Supatham, route maps in Dharma Ratham buses and many more. Answering all the callers, the EO said the suggestions will be reviewed and appropriate decision will be taken after a thorough analysis with the departments concerned.

Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary, JEOs Goutami, Veerabrahmam, CEO CE Nageswara Rao and others officials were present.