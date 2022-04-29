Question paper leakage gang busted 7 held

Chittoor: The Chittoor district police have arrested 7 criminals for indulging malpractice in leaking 10th class Telugu question paper according to Y.Rishanth Reddy, SP Chittoor. It may be recalled that xth class examinations were commenced in Andhara Pradesh from April 27th onwards. Certain teachers of several corporate schools in Chittoor district have organized a racket to leak 10th class Examination Telugu question paper on Wednesday. The leakage of question paper has become viral.

Chittoor District DEO lodged a compliant in Chittoor one town police station .As per the instruction of Y.Redhanth Reddy, a special team of police officers have swung into action for investigation and trapped seven white colored criminals with in forty eight hours duration.The police arrested 1.P.Suresh, Principal, Srikrishna. Reddy Chaithanya School, Chandragiri, 2.K.Sudhakar, NRI Academy,

Tirupati : 3.Ariff, Principal, Chaithnya School, Tirupati, 4.Giridhar Reddy,Principal, Tirupati, 5.K.Mohan,Deen Chaithanya School,Tirupati, 6.Pawan Kumar, SGT, G.D.Nellore, and 7.B.Somu, SGT, Gangadhar Nellore and sent for judicial remand the police authority disclosed. In order to enable their students for scoring good marks in Telugu language examination, the said the big bosses of certain corporate schools have hatched the conspiracy to leak Telugu question paper according to police investigation.