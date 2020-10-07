Quid Pro Quo 2: Jagan's benamis took over Vizag Baypark: Yanamala Rama Krishnudu

Amaravati: TDP senior leader and Leader of Opposition in AP Legislative Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu alleged that yet another massive Benami transactions involving Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took place in the multi-crore Baypark property in Visakhapatnam, in a statement on Wednesday. He warned that the TDP will expose the Chief Minister.

Ramakrishnudu accused that the Chief Minister has taken over Baypark in the guise of Hetero and Rs 300 Cr worth Rushikonda lands have fallen into the hands of Jagan Reddy through his benames.

The TDP leader demanded the Government to explain and reveal the secrets behind the changing of hands of Baypark which was developed with Rs. 120 Cr. People in highest positions were behind the major shares in Baypark going to Hetero firm, he added.

Ramakrishnudu deplored that Jagan Reddy's benames took over Kakinada SEZ recently and now Vizag Baypark was also grabbed. While the TDP developed the tourism projects, now the CM was developing his own benami companies. All the benefits were being passed on to those who were co-accused in his cases in the past, he stated.

The TDP leader pointed out that Hetero was the co-accused in the first charge sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Jagan Reddy's illegal assets cases. If Jagan Reddy and YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V Vijay Sai Reddy were A1 and A2 in those sensational cases, Hetero and Aurobindo were A4 and A3, Ramakrishnudu criticised. Hetero invested Rs. 19.50 Cr in Jagan Reddy's companies in return for 75 acres allotted to Hetero in Jadcherla SEZ.

Ramakrishnudu said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed cases against M. Srinivas Reddy, Director of Hetero. It has got varied companies like Hetero Drugs Ltd, Hetero Labs Ltd and Hetero Healthcare Ltd. Kakinada SEZ was allotted to A3 Aurobindo company now. A4 Hetero got hold of Vizag Baypark.

Ramakrishnudu said that Jagan Reddy resorted to Quid Pro Quo-1 in his father YSR regime during 2004-09 and now unveiled Quid Pro Quo-2 during his present regime. Kakinada SEZ and Baypark Benami transactions were part of Quid Pro Quo-2 only. The high-level probe should be conducted into these deals. The TDP would complain to the Central Government and it would expose Jagan Reddy's Quid Pro Quo-2 shady transactions, Ramakrishnudu warned.