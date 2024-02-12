  • Menu
Quran recitation competition concludes

Vijayawada: The Holy Quran recitation competition organised by United Forum for Quranic Studies (UFQS) concluded here on Sunday. The organisers presented prizes to 12 winners in four groups.

The UFQS chairman Mohammed Dawud said the organization has conducted the contest for the last nine years. He said children across the state are participating in the recitation programme with enthusiasm and felt recitation of Holy Quran is beneficial to the children. He lamented that most children are getting addicted to smartphones and stressed the need to divert the children from cell phone addiction.

Auto Nagar Technicians association president Rajanala Venkata Ramana Rao, United Human Rights Protectors Association city president Md Akbar Basha, chartered accountant Parvez, advocate Abdul Mateen and others were present in the prize distribution programme.

