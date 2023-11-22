R Krishnaiah lauds YS Jagan for conduction of BC census in the state

TADEPALLI: The President of the National BC Welfare Association, R. Krishnaiah, expressed his support for Chief Minister Jagan's decision to conduct caste enumeration. He stated that the entire country is appreciating Jagan's decisions and believes that BCs will receive more welfare benefits in the future.

Krishnaiah praised Jagan for the positive changes he has brought to the lives of BCs, such as enabling those from humble backgrounds to become doctors and engineers, improving access to education, and increasing representation of BCs in leadership positions. He also commended Jagan for his efforts to increase reservations and provide better welfare despite budget constraints.

The Rajya Sabha member Krishnaiah criticised former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for using BCs only as a vote bank and not giving them proper positions. He also highlighted Jagan's courage in addressing caste issues and praised his initiatives, such as providing MLC positions to BCs and organizing successful Bus Yatras. Krishnaiah concluded by stating that Jagan considers the people as his own family and is working for their welfare.