Live
- Goshamahal Congress candidate campaigns in the Constituency
- Three essential parts of a hot air balloon and what are their functions?
- OpenAI launches a voice feature for all ChatGPT users; How to use it
- Sumati Singh talks about co-star Neil Bhatt’s ‘Bigg Boss 17’ game
- Housemates get into ‘safaai abhiyaan’ or kiss their belongings goodbye
- President presents doctorates to Satya Sai Deemed University students in Puttaparthi
- ED's powers: Sibal pitches for larger SC Bench, says PMLA under FATF scanner
- Adani Green aims to bring operational solar capacity under water-free robotic cleaning system
- India resumes issuing e-visas to Canadian nationals
- Jitan Ram Manjhi asks Nitish Kumar to kill Dalit people like General Dyer did
Just In
R Krishnaiah lauds YS Jagan for conduction of BC census in the state
The President of the National BC Welfare Association, R. Krishnaiah, expressed his support for Chief Minister Jagan's decision to conduct caste enumeration.
TADEPALLI: The President of the National BC Welfare Association, R. Krishnaiah, expressed his support for Chief Minister Jagan's decision to conduct caste enumeration. He stated that the entire country is appreciating Jagan's decisions and believes that BCs will receive more welfare benefits in the future.
Krishnaiah praised Jagan for the positive changes he has brought to the lives of BCs, such as enabling those from humble backgrounds to become doctors and engineers, improving access to education, and increasing representation of BCs in leadership positions. He also commended Jagan for his efforts to increase reservations and provide better welfare despite budget constraints.
The Rajya Sabha member Krishnaiah criticised former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for using BCs only as a vote bank and not giving them proper positions. He also highlighted Jagan's courage in addressing caste issues and praised his initiatives, such as providing MLC positions to BCs and organizing successful Bus Yatras. Krishnaiah concluded by stating that Jagan considers the people as his own family and is working for their welfare.