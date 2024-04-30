Blaupunkt Summer Sale: Blaupunkt Offers Great Discounts on Smart TVs

Blaupunkt, a leading 100-year-old brand, is ready to unveil the exciting discounts it will be offering on a diverse range of Smart TVs during the Great Summer Sale on 02nd May at Midnight for Prime Members; customers can expect generous discounts on Blaupunkt Smart TVs when utilizing credit cards or EMI transactions. This marks a significant milestone in redefining how customers indulge in premium entertainment, promising unmatched deals on state-of-the-art technology.

The Upcoming Great Summer Sale will showcase Blaupunkt's wide range of Smart TVs, presenting customers with an array of options to elevate their living room experiences and seamlessly integrate modern technology into their homes. From sleek LED TVs to immersive QLED TVs, Blaupunkt's offerings are designed to cater to a wide spectrum of entertainment needs.

Discover the perfect blend of technology and aesthetics with key highlights of the Great Summer Sale Hero Models:

Blaupunkt 101 cm (40 inches) Cyber Sound G2 Series Full HD LED Google TV 40CSG7112 (Black): Immerse yourself in high-definition entertainment with the Blaupunkt 40CSG7112. Featuring Full HD resolution and the Cyber Sound G2 Series technology, this TV delivers crisp visuals and immersive sound. Priced at just ₹14,999, it not only enhances your viewing experience but also adds a touch of elegance to your living room decor.

Blaupunkt 108 cm (43 inches) Cyber Sound G2 Series Full HD LED Google TV 43CSG7105 (Black): Experience superior sound and picture quality with the Blaupunkt 43CSG7105. With its Full HD LED display and Cyber Sound G2 Series technology, this TV offers an irresistible entertainment package at ₹16,999. Seamlessly integrating into your modern lifestyle, it ensures a captivating viewing experience for all your favorite shows and movies.

Blaupunkt 126 cm (50 inches) Quantum Dot Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Google TV 50QD7010 (Black): Step into the world of luxury entertainment with the Blaupunkt 50QD7010. Featuring Quantum Dot technology and 4K Ultra HD resolution, this QLED TV offers unparalleled visual brilliance. Priced at ₹28,999, it elevates your viewing experience to new heights, delivering stunning clarity and lifelike colours that truly captivate the senses.

Blaupunkt 108 cm (43 inches) Quantum Dot Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Google TV 43QD7050 (Black): Elevate your gaming experience with the Blaupunkt 43QD7050. Boasting a perfect screen size for gaming enthusiasts and equipped with Quantum Dot technology, this 4K Ultra HD QLED TV delivers an immersive gaming experience like no other. Priced at just ₹21,999, it ensures hours of excitement and entertainment, making it an essential addition to your leisure time activities.

Blaupunkt 139 cm (55 inches) Quantum Dot Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Google TV 55QD7020 (Black): Immerse yourself in larger-than-life entertainment with the Blaupunkt 55QD7020. With its stunning 55-inch display and Quantum Dot technology, this QLED TV offers a visual spectacle that's unmatched. Available for ₹33,999, it not only enhances your viewing experience but also makes a bold statement in your home, becoming the centerpiece of your entertainment setup.

In addition to the discounted prices, Blaupunkt will also provide expert guidance and support to help customers' preferences and lifestyles. With hassle-free delivery options and convenient payment methods, bringing home a new entertainment centerpiece has never been easier.

Reflecting on the success of previous sales, Avneet Marwah expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming event, stating, "The response to our past sales has been phenomenal, and we are eager to replicate that success this year. Our commitment to providing top-quality products at affordable prices remains unbeatable."

"Our collaboration with Amazon has been instrumental in bringing our products to the fingertips of consumers nationwide. We are immensely thankful to both Amazon and our valued customers for their continued support," Marwah added.

With Blaupunkt's Great Summer Sale, not only will you elevate your entertainment experience, but you'll also make a lasting investment in your lifestyle. Marking your calendars with the sale on Amazon starting May 2nd, Midnight for Prime Members to embark on this exciting journey towards premium entertainment and unparalleled style.

Customers can purchase additional Blaupunkt TVs according to their requirements, as outlined below: