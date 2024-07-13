Race hots up for TUDA chairmanship

Tirupati : The political scene in Tirupati is hotting up as the competition for the chairmanship of the Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) becomes more intense.

At least about 15 candidates from the erstwhile Chittoor district have entered the race, setting the stage for a high-stakes battle.

The TUDA chairmanship is a highly influential role within Tirupati district, attracting numerous political heavyweights. The position’s significance is enhanced by the tradition of the TUDA chairman serving as an ex-officio member of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust board.



This was made possible by an amendment to TTD Act when YS Rajasekhara Reddy was the Chief Minister in 2004 to facilitate his close associate and then TUDA chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy to become ex-officio member of TTD.

This facility has continued till 2014 during which former MLAs Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and M Venkataramana have also became ex-officio members of TTD in their capacities as TUDA Chairman.

However, after Nara Chandrababu Naidu became Chief Minister in 2014, he abolished the amendment to the TTD Act. With this, though senior TDP leader G Narasimha Yadav was appointed as TUDA chairman subsequently, he could not get an opportunity to become the ex-officio member of TTD board.

Again, when YS Jagan Mohan Reddy became the Chief Minister, the amendment came into force which facilitated Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and later his son Mohith Reddy to enjoy the status of ex-officio member of the TTD. Though the amended Act is in vogue as of now, the present government’s stand on it is yet to be clear.

Still, the demand for the post from the leaders of NDA allies – TDP, JSP and BJP has been skyrocketing.

All the leaders who are said to be in the race have been making serious efforts to get the post in view of its importance in the city. Besides, the chairman may get TTD board membership as a bonus.

Among the candidates, TDP leaders including former Tirupati MLA M Sugunamma, former TUDA chairman G Narasimha Yadav, Vooka Vijay Kumar, JB Srinivas among others were said to be the frontrunners. A section of TDP leaders were of the view that Sugunamma has sacrificed her MLA seat for Jana Sena Party and her dedicated efforts in strengthening the party may prove advantageous for her.

Meanwhile, social media was abuzz with speculation on the name of Chaitanya Lalithambika, the granddaughter of late industrialist and former Chittoor MP and TTD chairman DK Audikesavulu Naidu, as a potential dark horse candidate. This has sparked controversy among Tirupati’s NDA leaders, who are concerned about the prospect of an outsider, particularly from Chittoor, taking on this crucial role.

Traditionally, the TUDA chairman has been chosen from Tirupati, Chandragiri or Srikalahasti. The other aspirants include Mabbu Devanarayana Reddy, S Jayachandra Reddy, K Bala Subramanyam, Divakar Reddy, P Hariprasad and Kiran Rayal. The BJP is also in the running with candidates G Bhanu Prakash Reddy from Tirupati and Kola Anand from Srikalahasti. It has to be seen whether the government appoints the chairman sooner before the list of aspirants expands further.

