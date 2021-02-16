Rachabanda likely from Ugadi in AP

Amaravati:With the positive response from people towards YSRCP government during the present panchayat polls and successful implementation of welfare schemes announced under Navaratalu programme of YSRCP election manifesto, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to organise Rachabanda programmes in the State soon.

Though there is no official confirmation, speculations are rife that the programme would be launched from Ugadi.

Chief Minister is said to be keen to start the programme which is aimed at getting direct feedback from people about the implementation of welfare programmes. Sources say that by Ugadi, the local body elections will also be over and hence Ugadi could be the best and auspicious date to launch the programme.