Radio & print kindled Ukku struggle then

Visakhapatnam: At a time when the broadcast platforms were not as popular as they are now, they did play a significant role in making the stir 'Visakha Ukku Andhrula Hakku' emerge victorious. In 1960, radio used to be one of the major sources of communication system to people. Based on the information transmitted through the radio, the agitators used to chart out their next course of action to strengthen the movement further.

Similarly, the print media carried equal weightage in those days. With a very few media houses making their presence felt, the news carried by them used to have a larger impact on the readers.

The focus was more on how the Centre was responding to the stir then. For those who were not privileged to access a radio, newspapers provided respite to them. "In those days, owning a radio was a status symbol.

There was no television broadcasting. We were only dependent on either radio or newspaper to gather information about the agitation," recalls D Nageswara Rao, a CPM member, who took part in the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant agitation over five decades before.

During 'Visakha Ukku Andhrula Hakku' movement, people could hardly wait for the updates pertaining to Amrutha Rao's indefinite hunger strike, students' participation in the protest, resignation letters tendered by the political party leaders, lathi-charge followed by firings and announcements made by the then Union government, among others.

Back then, the media played an imperative part in the nationwide agitations. However, lack of appropriate transportation led to delay in accessing newspapers in most villages. "Despite the delay that generally lasted for 36 hours, we always used to look forward to flipping through the newspapers to keep ourselves abreast of the stir that gained steam with each passing day," recalls P Narasinga Rao, a retired employee of Hindustan Shipyard Limited.

The headlines attracted the attention of the readers who drew inspiration to contribute their part in 'Visakha Ukku Andhrula Hakku' and take the movement forward till it turned favourable.