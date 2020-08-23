Raghu Rama Krishna Raju writes to CM YS Jagan, urges to rethink on starting of schools

YSR Congress Party Rebel MP Raghu Rama Krishna Raju on Sunday wrote another letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy seeking the government to postpone the decision to start schools from September 5. He said that the coronavirus epidemic has not yet subsided in the state, raising concerns that children are at risk of contracting covid due to the reopening of schools during this time. Parents are fearful that the corona epidemic could be life-threatening.

MP Raghuram opined that the decision to reopen the schools was not a good one at a time when more than 10,000 corona cases were being reported in the state every day. He said young children had low immunity and that the government would get a bad name if they were infected with corona and unfortunately die. "Today, our government has introduced a number of good schemes like Amma Vodi and Jagananna Goru Mudda for children," he said.

However, MP Ragharama Krishnam Raju appealed to CM Jagan to take a final decision on the issue of starting schools keeping the health of the children in mind. In the letter, Raghurama said the decision to start schools in the state should be postponed from September 5 in view of the parents and children health.