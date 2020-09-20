Raghurama Krishnam Raju fires on AP government, says he can't be disqualified from MP

YSRCP MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju said that he would participate in the parliamentary sessions wearing a black badge to protest the attacks on Hindu temples in Andhra Pradesh. He alleged that his party had obstructed the CBI probe into the temple attacks. Raghuram Krishnaraja who spoke to the media in Delhi said that there is a declaration policy only for VIPs in TTD and it can only be removed with cancellation of GO.

He made clear that TTD chairman has no power power to cancel the GO given by the government. Raghurama Krishnam Raju said that he had asked CM Jagan to give a declaration whenever he goes to Tirumala. He questioned why the government is making the things hard for the matter of giving declaration.



Raghurama Krishnam Raju alleged that there was a delay in the implementation of Raitu Bharosa in the state. He demanded the government to make fertilizers available to farmers. Speaking over exit from YSRCP, he said that he would expelled in a month or two and said that there is question of disqualifying me from my MP post.

