Raghurama Krishnam Raju writes to YS Jagan, urges to convene MP's meeting ahead of parliament sessions

Narsapuram MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju wrote a letter to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The letter asked that a meeting of members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha be convened ahead of the parliament sessions. The letter mentioned that there should be a comprehensive discussion on what issues should be raised in the house and how to respond. He urged that a virtual meeting should be arranged immediately and said that many issues related to the state were pending at the Center and some issues did not come to the notice of the Center.

YSRCP MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju wanted to present a note in advance on what issues should be raised in the Parliament sessions. He reminded that in the past, CMs used to convene meeting with Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members before the meetings. This time, MPs from all parties should be invited. This letter written by him to arrange a meeting of MPs has become interesting.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the parliament's monsoon session will begin from September 14 and continue till October 1. The notification was issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat states that President Ram Nath Kovind has called the lower house to meet on Monday, September 14 at 9 AM. Earlier, the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs recommended that the monsoon session be held from September 14 to October 1.

On the other hand, preparations are underway with several measures amid COVID-19 pandemic such as testing of all MPs, staggered sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and use of both chambers and galleries to accommodate members while following physical distancing norms, officials said.