Raghuveera Reddy birthday celebrations held at Madakasira town

The birthday celebration of Sri Neelakanthapuram Raghuveera Reddy, the beloved leader of the underprivileged, took place in Rajiv Gandhi Circle, Madakasira town.

The event was attended by various prominent members of the Congress Party such as Sudhakar Anna, the former MLA and current party candidate, TVS Showroom Manjuna Mandalanath, the Mandal Congress President, Gudibanda Mandal Congress President Nagaraju, and Town President Babu Prasad.

The cake-cutting ceremony was led by Babu under the guidance of Bajaj Showroom. The grand celebration was a fortunate opportunity for everyone to honor our esteemed leader on his birthday and wish him a long life, dedicating it to serving the people of the state. Many other congress party leaders, including Ravindrappa, Ilyaz, Ramakrishna, Rizwan, Sai Sanath, Avula Ramesh Mandal P, Ramanjaneyu Bommayya Gari Siva, and Kadiri Narasimhappa, also actively participated in the event.