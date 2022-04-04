Rahul Dev Sharma takes charge as Eluru SP

Eluru: Rahul Dev Sharma on Sunday took charge as the SP of the newly formed Eluru district.

He expressed happiness to be given the opportunity to serve the people of the newly formed Eluru district and thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as well as the DGP for providing this opportunity. He said women and children's safety would be his top priority. "They would be focusing on resolving problems in the newly formed district that disturb peace and tranquillity."

'Jagruthi' and 'Parivarthana' programmes will be implemented to raise awareness among 'country-made liquor' manufacturers and sellers for behavioural change. Spandana programme will be conducted in the district on every Monday to bring justice to people. In addition to analysing the crime patterns of newly added mandals over the past five years, a plan of action will be developed for resolving the issues, a special emphasis will be placed on property crimes, bodily offenses, and eradicating illicit liquor and marijuana trafficking, also a special police patrol will be set up in the district to prevent accidents on the national highway.

Additional SP (Admin) AV Subba Raju, Additional SP (Eluru in-charge DSP) Dr Dilip Kiran, AR additional SP B Rama Krishna, SBCI V Ravi Kumar, DCRB Inspector Prasad Kumar, DSPs Paideswara Rao, Subhakar, AR DSP Krishnanraju, Eluru Three Town Inspector Prasad, Administrative Officer Gopi, AAO Ram Kumar, RI Krishnamraju and Ministerial staff welcomed SP Rahul Dev Sharma with bouquets.