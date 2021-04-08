Raids on hotels, shops selling adulterated food in Guntur

Guntur: GMC Commissioner Challa Anuradha warned that the Municipal Corporation will seize the organisations preparing adulterated food products and selling them in the market.

The teams of the GMC, the Revenue and the Civil Supplies Department official on Thursday raided hotels, shops and restaurants in Guntur city and seized the shops and hotels and restaurants selling adulterated food products.

Speaking on the occasion, Challa Anuradha said that the official teams raided hotels, restaurants and shops selling adulterated food and booked the cases. She further added that the teams seized the shops and restaurants which are not maintaining cleanliness, started business without D&O trade license and hotels and restaurants are not following Covid-19 norms.

She informed that the teams booked cases against Barkas, Sri Anjaneya Restaurants at Chilakaluripet Road, chilli powder manufacturing mills, Sambhavi Enterprises, Sri Venkata Lakshmi Karam Mill, four sweet shops, one oil shop and Andhra Pickle Shop.

She said the officials booked cases against three hotels and collected a penalty of Rs15,000 for violating the norms. The traders selling adulterated food will be booked under Food Safety Act and Trade License Act. She said that they will take stern action against them. The official said that they will continue raids on the shops selling adulterated food products. GMC Deputy Commissioners B Srinivasa Rao, D Srinivasa Rao, Guntur east tashildar Srikanth, SHO Ramana were present.