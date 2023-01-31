Railway staff wins medals in archery

Vijayawada (NTR District): Office Superintendent of Personnel Department Y Charan Reddy secured gold medal while Helper at S&T Department Sunendu Roy won two bronze medals at 12th All India Railway Archery Championship being held at Chittarajan from January 29 to 31. Both Divisional Employees represented SC Railway Archery Team & and have showcased exemplary performance at the Archery Championship.

Charan Reddy secured Gold Medal in the Ranking Round and Sunendu Roy secured two bronze medals in Ranking & Elimination (Olympic) rounds.

Shivendra Mohan, Divisional Railway Manager, D Srinivasa Rao, ADRM, Infrastructure, M. Srikanth, ADRM, Operations and others congratulated the medal winners.