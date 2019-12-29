Rain forecast for next two days in AP due to Surface Trough in Bay of Bengal

The temperatures have fallen in two Telugu states after the solar eclipse on Thursday. On the other hand, due to unavailability of Sun, severe cold is felt like. However, meteorological department officials say the surface trough effect in the Bay of Bengal is continuing. The torrential effect also caused several lightning showers in AP on Saturday. Daytime temperatures are likely to drop further in this regard.

Moderate rainfall is expected in the next two days on the coastline with the effect of the surface trough in the Bay of Bengal.

Visakhapatnam Meteorological Centre said the surface trenches were going from Tripura to Orissa to the Bay of Bengal and the rainfall is expected in the next couple of days.

Although night temperatures are generally high while daytime temperatures are likely to fall further due to the impact of clouds. On the other hand, the state has been chilling due to the humidity.