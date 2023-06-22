Rain inundates several areas in Gurazala

Narasaraopet: Rain inundated several low-lying areas in Gurazala Nagara Panchayat of Palnadu district on Wednesday. It started raining from 4 pm and continued till 6 pm.

Lakshmi Talkies Centre, Mosque Centre, Akshara School Centre were submerged in water. Pedestrians and vehicle riders faced lot of problems. Rainwater accumulated at tahsildar’s office in Gurazala town and the Nagara panchayat staff diverted the rainwater stagnated on the road to side canals.

But the rain gave a big relief to the people, who have been suffering from excessive heat.

Also, this rain is useful for all the crops in the backdrop of farmers gearing up to cultivation in Kharif season.