Rain lashes several parts in Guntur district

Guntur: Rain, accompanied by heavy gales, lashed several parts in Guntur district on Monday. A farmer was killed when he was struck by lightning at Jadavalli village under Ponnur mandal in the district. The deceased was identified as Mikkili Prakasa Rao (52), a farmer. He was working in his agriculture fields in the village when it rained heavily. He took shelter under a tree when a lightning struck him.

Rainwater inundated several colonies and Rythu Bazaar in Ponnur city. The vegetable vendors as well as consumers ran helter-skleter.

Meanwhile, hailstorm lashed Ravulapuram village under Bollapalli mandal of Vinukonda Assembly constituency. However, nobody was injured. About fifty electrical poles were damaged due to strong gales.

Central Power Distribution Company Guntur District Superintendent Engineer M Vijayakumar said, "About fifty electrical poles were damaged due to gales at Gangalakunta village under Veldurti mandal. Electrical poles were uprooted in some places. Similarly, a two km electrical lane was damaged at Gangulakunta village. We have restored power supply. Power supply for agriculture pump sets will be restored within twodays. We are shifting electrical poles from Narasaraopet to replace damaged poles." .