Rains damage paddy crops in Kakinada district

Kakinada: Torrential rains have inundated paddy crop causing heavy financial loss to the farmers in Kakinada district.

According to agriculture department officials, paddy was cultivated in 3.39 lakh acres in the district. Paddy crop in 6,000 acres in Vetlapalem, PB Devam, VK Rayapuram, Madhavapatnam and other areas in Samalkot mandal was submerged in rainwater. If the rain continues for one more week, there would be heavy damage to crops and farmers cannot recover from the loss until and unless the government comes to their rescue. Already they sustained great loss due to the rains in July and August months and in the present situation, rains will further damage their crops and they won't be in a position to sow again to cultivate paddy crops.

Expressing anguish, some farmers of the district said that they worked hard and invested all their earnings and took loans for paddy crop, but the recent rains have incurred financial loss. All their hard work was wasted, and left them penniless, they lamented.

The farmers expressed ire, alleging that no official turned up to console them ant to extend the government assistance. They bemoaned that how could they repay the loans. The farmers have demanded the government to come to their rescue and help them come out from the present predicament.

Agriculture department Joint Director N Vijay Kumar told 'The Hans India' that 6,000 acres of paddy was totally inundated and damaged in the district. But he assured that there will be no risk to the farmers in the event of the rainwater being dried up. He said that the officials have assessed the quantum of damage done by the recent rains in Achampet, Madhavapatnam and other villages in Samalkota mandal. The Joint Director said that as per the directives of District Collector Krithika Shukla, they are taking necessary steps for siphoning off rainwater accumulated in paddy fields. He said that cent percent e-crop registration has been completed in the district this year. And they completed 63 per cent of EKYC and the remaining 37 per cent will be completed by October 15.

Vijay Kumar stated that PM Fasal Bima Yojana is also available on e- crop portal. And the farmers need not pay a single paisa for insuring their crops, he added.

According to the officials, RDK personnel have completed 99 per cent crop registrations. But only 50 per cent of farmers have given their thumb impression on the e-crop portal. Due to some technical glitches, the registering of thumb impressions had slowed down.