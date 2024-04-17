Rains Expected in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema for next three days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light rains accompanied by thunder, lightning, and heavy downpours in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema for the next three days. Surface circulation at 1.5 km above sea level is continuing over Rayalaseema, extending up to higher altitudes.

Meanwhile, temperatures soared in the region, with Kovilam in Srikakulam district recording the highest temperature in the state at 45.4 degrees Celsius. Other areas also experienced high temperatures, with Tummikapalli in Vizianagaram recording 45.2 degrees, Ravikamatham in Anakapalli at 45.1 degrees, Makkuva in Parvathipuram Manyam at 44.4 degrees, and Gospadu in Nandyal at 44.3 degrees.

Many mandals in the region experienced heavy rains, with 88 mandals seeing rain on Tuesday and 89 mandals on Wednesday. The forecast indicates that 46 mandals will experience heavy rain on Wednesday, and 175 mandals on Thursday. The affected areas include districts like Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Eluru, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, and Prakasam.

Looking ahead, there is a possibility of heavy rain in certain districts on Friday and the 20th of the month. The State Disaster Management Organization has urged people to stay alert and take precautions to avoid exposure to the extreme temperatures and heavy rains.