Rains inundate low-lying areas of Rajahmundry

Rajamahendravaram : East Godavari district experienced heavy rainfall on Wednesday, leading to severe flooding in low-lying areas of Rajahmundry and other parts of the district. The Godavari River’s flow is rising, prompting the state disaster management agency to issue warnings for residents in the river basin. Continuous rain since early morning has resulted in widespread flooding.

In response, district collector P Prasanthi has declared a holiday for all educational institutions and Anganwadi centres. Authorities have been directed to remain alert, assist the public, and evacuate residents from vulnerable areas to safer locations.

Students faced difficulties reaching home after being sent back from schools and colleges, which had declared holidays due to the rain. Areas such as Kambalacheruvu, Deluxe Centre, Alcot Gardens, Aryapuram, Hukumpeta, VL Puram, and Y Junction in Rajahmundry have been inundated.

Collector Prasanthi held a video conference with district and division officials to discuss the extensive rainfall and the rising floodwaters of the Godavari River. She instructed officials to be vigilant on the ground, prepare relief centres with adequate facilities, and review conditions in flood-prone areas like Bridge Lanka and Mulakallanka.

With heavy rainfall in the Godavari’s upper catchment, floodwaters of up to 9 lakh cusecs are expected at the Dowleswaram Barrage by night. Authorities have been advised to prepare for evacuations and ensure necessary protective measures in areas likely to be affected such as Surampalem, Kovvada, and Errakalava catchment areas.

To ensure preparedness, essential supplies for a month have been stocked, she said.

Following the first flood warning at Bhadrachalam, officials are preparing for situations at Dowleswaram.

Boats are being readied for evacuation, and fishermen have been instructed to cease operations.

Fourteen wooden boats are available, and additional boats are being prepared by the Rajahmundry Municipal Corporation and Fisheries Department.

The collector said that medical camps will be set up in relief centres, and secretariat staff have been directed to remain available 24/7. Drone surveys have been conducted to map vulnerable areas.

She urged residents in the Godavari river basin to stay alert.

As the floodwaters from the Pranahita and Manjeera rivers flow into the Godavari, the river’s flow remains intense. By Wednesday evening, the flood level at the Dowleswaram Barrage was about 10 feet, with over 7 lakh cusecs of water being released downstream. Irrigation canals are receiving 1800 cusecs of water. Authorities anticipate that the flood will increase due to the continued heavy inflow.