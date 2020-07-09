Rains lash several places in Kurnool district

Kurnool: Moderate to heavy rains lashed the district in the early hours of Thursday. The rains have breached several causeways, snapped road links and overflowed streams and lakes. The low-lying areas at Kovelakuntla, Banaganapalle, Owk, Sanjamala and Kolimiguntla were submerged with rain waters. The Vallam Padu Lake and Nalla Vagu overflowed.

Transportation between several villages was disrupted as the roads washed away in the flood waters. Rain moderately started at 2 am on Thursday and intensified resulting in heavy downpour. As per the meteorological department, Nandyal and Bethamcherla received good amounts of rain. Bethamcherla has received highest rainfall of 120.80 mm out of its normal rainfall of 83 mm and Nandyal got 93.40 mm against its normal rainfall of 92 mm.



The farmers are expressing joy due to flooding of Kundu River at Kovelakuntla. Transportation between Valampadu and Chinna Kopparna villages has come to stand still. Similarly, several areas in Nandyal and Kurnool town were also flooded with rainwater.