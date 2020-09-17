Rains likely in Andhra Pradesh for next three days amid surface trough in Bay of Bengal

The surface trough in Telangana and its surrounding states continue up to an altitude of 2.1 km. The surface trough formed at an altitude of 7.6 km in the southwestern Bay of Bengal near the northern Tamil Nadu coast and the Low pressure is expected in and around the northeastern Bay of Bengal on or about September 20.

The Meteorological office predicted rains for the next three days in several parts of Andhra Pradesh. It is revealed that light to moderate showers and thundershowers are likely in most parts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh. The Met Office has forecasted heavy rains in East and West Godavari districts.

Thundershowers along with light to moderate showers are likely in most parts of southern Andhra Pradesh. Krishna and Guntur districts are likely to receive heavy rains while Rayalaseema is likely to experience light to moderate rains along with thundershowers and lightning.

On the other hand, the Hyderabad Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rains along with thundershowers and lightning in Telangana during the next three days. Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sirisilla, Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Vikarabad, Medchal, Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Yadadri, Bhuvanagiri, Mahabubnagar, Nagar Kurnool, Nalgonda, Vanaparthi, Gadwal, Narayanpet, heavy rains in the district. And heavy rains are expected tomorrow.