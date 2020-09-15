Rains throw life out of gear in Nandyal

Kurnool: Several residential areas in the city inundated as incessant rains continued to lash the district on Monday also. Thousands of people residing in low-lying areas of Nandyal town were affected with rains as floodwaters entered their houses.



Around 10 families in Saraswathi Nagar were rescued by the SDRF teams. Still rescue operations were going on at Nandyal and Atmakur towns. Kundu River and Shyama Kalva were flowing above danger mark level. Traffic has completely come to a halt on Kurnool-Guntur (KG) and Parumanchala road. A road between Chagalamarri and Mahadeva Puram was also closed due to overflowing of stream water. District fire officer Yogeshwar Reddy said rescue and relief operations were under way. He further stated Nandyal and Atmakur towns have received heavy rains and many areas were flooded with rainwater.

With the floods creating havoc across the district, collector G Veera Pandiyan has ordered all the officials of concerned departments to be alert and monitor the flood situation. He directed the officials to take all necessary immediate rescue and relief operations besides setting up of rehabilitation centres.

The collector further said that the streams, lakes, rivers and ponds across the district were overflowing due to receiving of heavy rains. He said the officials to see that no human loss or live stock should take place under any circumstances. He instructed the power department officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

He also suggested the agriculture officials to take care of crop damages. The officials of irrigation and RWS are ordered to strengthen the bunds of streams, lakes and ponds as there was an every chance of breach due to heavy flow of waters.

The people were advised not to cross the rivulets that are overflowing above danger mark. He also asked the residents to take shelter in relief camps instead of staying on roof of houses constructed with mud.

He also suggested the people to consume hot water in place of cool water to prevent spread of viral diseases. The collector said flood command control rooms were set up at collectorate and at Revenue Divisional Offices (RDOs) at Kurnool, Adoni and Nandyal.

The people are advised to contact the landline and mobile numbers for any emergency. Kurnool Collectorate -08515-277305, Nandyal RDO-08514-221550/833398013, Kurnool RDO-8333989011 and Adoni RDO-8333989012.