Rains wreak havoc in Tirupati

Tirupati : The pilgrim city witnessed a heavy downpour accompanied with strong gales for almost one-hour on Thursday evening. Several trees were uprooted and fell on electric poles at several places. It was learnt that about 12 electric poles were uprooted causing power disruptions in TTD Administrative building, Leela Mahal circle, Lakshmipuram circle, Jaya Nagar and several other areas. There was no power in several other areas also for about 30 to 60 minutes due to heavy rain. Water has been flooded on roads inundating low-lying areas and even several main roads. The sudden rain has paralysed the normal traffic and people’s movement in the city.

Municipal Commissioner D Haritha along with deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy held an emergency meeting with officials seeking them to be on high alert. The staff were asked to be on field and take stock of the situation to resolve any problem so that people should not face any inconvenience. They said that due to the heavy rain, the trees were uprooted and water from drains overflowed on streets.

The officials were asked to divert the water stagnated on the road into the open drains on streets. The sanitation staff should be on roads to bring the situation back to normalcy. Uprooted trees on Karakambadi road, ISKCON road and other areas have to be removed. The Commissioner directed the officials on field over phone to act swiftly in view of the inconvenience to the people.

Additional Commissioner Suneetha, deputy commissioner Chandramouleeswar Reddy, municipal engineer Chandrasekhar, health officer Dr Harikrishna, DE Vijaya Kumar Reddy, sanitary supervisor Sumathi, corporator Ramaswamy Venkateswarlu and others were present.