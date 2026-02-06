Raise funds sans imposing tax burden on public: Mayor Sirisha

Tirupati: Mayor Dr Sirisha instructed the officials to mobilise financial resources without imposing any burden on city residents. She chaired the pre-budget meeting held here on Thursday to discuss draft budget for Tirupati Municipal Corporation (TMC) budget session scheduled for February 10.

Commissioner N Mourya with officials from all departments joined.

The Mayor stated the budget for 2026-27 is being prepared with city development as the primary objective. She emphasised that this pre-budget consultation will simplify final decisions at the council meeting. Officials must review if the 2025-26 approved budget income matched estimates, particularly from taxes, the key revenue source and improve collections without burdening people. And should identify alternative income sources, correct last year's shortcomings, and report if council-approved priority works were completed as per the spending order.

Highlighting Tirupati's unique advantages due to pilgrim influx, and TTD presence, Mayor Sirisha called for special plans to leverage TTD services and coordination for maximum funds. She urged pursuing all Central and State schemes for urban expansion and development to secure the highest possible funding.

She further said budget proposals must prioritise increasing resources without additional public burden, tapping government schemes extensively, and fostering TTD collaboration. The final budget should assure residents that every rupee paid to TMC is utilised effectively.

Deputy Mayor RC Muni Krishna, Additional Commissioner Sarada Devi, Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, SE Syam Sundar, Municipal Engineers Thulasi Kumar and Gomathi, Health Officer Yuva Anvesh Reddy, DCP Khan, revenue officers Sethu Madhav and Ravi, Manager Hasim, ACPs and DEs attended the meeting.