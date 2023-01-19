  • Menu
‘Raising Day’ celebrated at Sainik School
Sainik School Korukonda organised 61st Raising Day on Wednesday. On the occasion, Cadet B Gagan Manoj and Cadet Kartik Poonia and Cadet Rupesh Ronanki of Classes X to XII elaborated on the inception and achievements of the institution and recollected the prominent Saikorians in three-armed services.

Vizianagaram: Sainik School Korukonda organised 61st Raising Day on Wednesday. On the occasion, Cadet B Gagan Manoj and Cadet Kartik Poonia and Cadet Rupesh Ronanki of Classes X to XII elaborated on the inception and achievements of the institution and recollected the prominent Saikorians in three-armed services. Principal, Colonel Arun M recollected the contributions made by Officers, teachers, and staff to the alumni towards building the institution into a place of excellence.

He also appreciated the contributions made by martyr from this school, who had sacrificed their lives for the country serving the Armed Forces. He also expressed gratitude to the late Shri PVG Raju and the royal family, for donating the land to start a school. He exhorted the present generation to work hard not only to uphold the benchmark set by the predecessors but also to achieve greater heights of glory.

