Raja Syamala Yagam in Vijayawada soon

Vijayawada: Endowments minister Kottu Satyanarayana said Lakshmi Sudarsana Raja Syamala Yagam will be conducted in Vijayawada soon for the all-round development of the state. The minister chaired the AP State Dharmika Parishad third meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

Giving details of Dharmika Parishad decisions, the minister said Dharma Prachara programme will be taken up through Dharma Prachara Rathams of seven important temples — Simhachalam, Annavaram, Dwaraka Tirumala, Kanaka Durga, Srisailam, Srikalahasti and Kanipakam — to protect Hindu Dharma. He said booklets on Hindu dharma will be distributed to people as part of the Dharma Pracharam.

The Dharmika Parishad invited suggestions and advice from several peetadhipatis for orgaising the Dharma Prachara Yatra. Government chief advisor Ajay Kallam made several suggestions for the these yatras.

Officials and Agama pundits took part in the meeting.